Minor league update for 7/6/23

2022 11th rounder Kohl Drake made his full season debut for Down East in the game Wednesday that was suspended, allowing five runs in two innings, striking out three and walking two. Kai Wynyard struck out the only batter he faced, but got credit for 0.2 IP because he also picked off a runner. 2021 10th rounder C.J. Widger made his full season debut, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one.

Jojo Blackmon was 3 for 4 with a homer and a stolen base. Tommy Specht had a double and a walk. Ian Moller and Gleider Figuereo each had a hit. Cam Cauley had a walk and a stolen base.

In the regularly scheduled game, Joseph Montalvo allowed two runs on a pair of solo homers in 5.2 IP, striking out four and walking two.

Tommy Specht was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Cam Cauley was 2 for 4 with a triple and a walk. Danyer Cueva and Gleider Figuereo each had a hit.

Larson Kindreich got knocked out of Wednesday’s suspended Hickory game in the first inning, recording just one out while allowing three runs on two hits and three walks, striking out one. Gavin Collyer allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out one. Nick Lockhart struck out four in three shutout innings. Robby Ahlstrom struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 5 with a triple. Maximo Acosta doubled. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits. Yosy Galan had a hit and a walk.

In the regularly scheduled game, Winston Santos allowed two runs in 6.2 IP, striking out six and not walking anyone.

Tucker Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk. Abi Ortiz homered. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits and a stolen base.

Hickory won both games, and now has a 15 game winning streak.

Frisco was rained out.

Taylor Hearn started for Round Rock, going 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking two. Jake Latz walked two in 1.1 IP, allowing no runs. Ryan Tepera threw a scoreless inning, striking out three. Ian Kennedy struck out two in a scoreless inning. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two and walked two in two innings while allowing a three run home run to former Houston Astro great Jonathan Singleton. Marc Church had a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel was 3 for 5 with a homer. Jonathan Ornelas had a homer and a walk. Sam Huff was 3 for 5 with two doubles. J.P. Martinez was 3 for 5 with a double. Justin Foscue had a hit. Bubba Thompson had a hit and two walks.

