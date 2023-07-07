A bunch more mock drafts are out

The 2023 MLB Draft is two days away, and so we are seeing a barrage of new mock drafts dropping from around the interwebs.

Kiley McDaniel has his mock draft through the first seventy picks up at ESPN, though of course, the Rangers have only one pick in the top 70, at #4, where he has Texas taking Indiana outfielder Max Clark.

Over at the Athletic, Keith Law has his Mock Draft 4.0 up, and it looks a little different than most, with Wyatt Langford going first, though he also has Max Clark going to the Rangers at #4.

Jonathan Mayo’s latest mock draft goes with the two LSU guys at 1-2, Langford at 3, and Clark at #4.

Baseball America’s latest mock has prep outfielder Walker Jenkins, rather than Clark, going to Texas at #4. They also mention Florida prep shortstop Arjun Nimmala and Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield as guys who the Rangers like who could be the pick at #4 if Texas wanted to go well under slot like they did last year with Kumar Rocker. And wouldn’t it be fun to take Vandy guys with the top pick three years in a row?

There seems to be a pretty strong consensus that the big three college players — Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes of LSU and Wyatt Langford of Florida — are the first three players picked. If one of those three drops, it seems likely to be Langford, who the Rangers would likely take if he’s there — otherwise, they go with either Clark or Jenkins, who are the other two members of the top tier of five players that seem to be clearly separated from the rest of the field.