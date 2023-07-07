Adolis Garcia named All Star starter

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays have been announced as starters for the American League All Star Team. Aaron Judge and Mike Trout were originally voted in as starters, but each will miss the game due to injury.

This gives the Rangers five starters in the All Star Game, with Garcia joining Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien and Josh Jung, all of whom were voted in as starters by the fans. Theoretically, the Rangers could have six starters, as Nathan Eovaldi has also been named to the team, and he would be a candidate to start, as he would be pitching on regular rest. However, I would be surprised if Eovaldi were named as the starter, simply because of the optics involved with having yet another starter from the same team.

The Texas Rangers currently have the third best record in the American League and the fourth best record in MLB.