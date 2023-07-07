Texas Rangers lineup for July 7, 2023 against the Washington Nationals: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Trevor Williams for the Nationals.

Texas takes on the Nationals of D.C. tonight in the final series before the All Star Break. We have the Jankster in the lineup, so all you Travis fans will want to be watching.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

6:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.