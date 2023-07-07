52-37 - Rangers capitalize in the Capitol with 7-2 win in opener

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Washington Nationals scored two runs.

Fresh off the latest disappointing series of recent weeks, the Rangers arrived in The District to complete the final series of the first half aiming to shape up.

Well, as far as the opener goes, mission accomplished. The Rangers were able to plate seven runs and got hits up and down the lineup, which included four doubles and two home runs with those dingers coming off the bats of All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia.

The win allows the Rangers to move back to 15 games above .500 and staunch the bleeding a little from what has been a difficult go of it in a particularly brutal portion of scheduling for Texas. It also means the Rangers are guaranteed to lead the AL West come the second half.

Player of the Game: Cody Bradford gave the Rangers five innings of one-run ball on five hits, a walk, and a strikeout. In doing so, he is now a big league winner.

Up Next: The Rangers and Nationals go at it in the penultimate contest of the season’s first half with LHP Andrew Heaney set to duel RHP Jake Irvin.

Saturday afternoon’s first pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.