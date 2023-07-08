Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers started off their series against a bad Nationals team properly with a 7-2 win last night.

It’s the first major league win in the career of Rangers’ starter Cody Bradford.

Shawn McFarland’s gamestory highlights the Rangers’ All-Stars snapping out of an offensive funk.

Speaking of, Adolis Garcia was named a starter on the AL All Star team yesterday, the fifth member of the Rangers in the starting lineup.

Elsewhere, Jack Leiter was smacked around last night to the tune of one of his worst starts his pro career so far. Yeesh.

On the flip side of that, Jeff Wilson lists 12 of the best performances on the Rangers farm from last month.

And Sean Bass writes for D Magazine that July will be a month where we find out what the Rangers are made of.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Nationals today at 3:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!