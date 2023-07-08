Minor league update for 7/7/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, going 3.2 IP, allowing five runs, striking out five and walking three. Kai Wynyard struck out one in 2.1 scoreless IP.

Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of doubles. Cam Cauley had a hit. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo allowed three runs in 3.2 IP, striking out five.

Abi Ortiz was 3 for 4 with a triple. Tucker Mitchell and Daniel Mateo each had a hit.

Frisco had a doubleheader. In Game One, Jack Leiter retired one batter, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. Michael Brewer allowed a solo home run in two innings, strking out two.

Luisangel Acuna was 4 for 5. Thomas Saggese had a single, a homer and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a pair of walks. Evan Carter had a walk.

In Game Two, Justin Slaten struck out three in a scoreless inning, lowering his ERA on the year to 1.54. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 3 with a homer. Thomas Saggese was 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a walk.

For Round Rock, Cole Winn allowed a run in 3.2 IP, striking out four and walking four. Alex Speas threw 1.1 scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one. Ian Kennedy had a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Jonathan Hernandez struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning.

And while I have not been doing ACL summaries, please note that Sebastian Walcott hit his fifth homer in nine games on Friday.