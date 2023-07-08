 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor league update for 7/7/23

The day in the minors

By Adam J. Morris
Brock Porter started for Down East, going 3.2 IP, allowing five runs, striking out five and walking three. Kai Wynyard struck out one in 2.1 scoreless IP.

Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of doubles. Cam Cauley had a hit. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a hit, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo allowed three runs in 3.2 IP, striking out five.

Abi Ortiz was 3 for 4 with a triple. Tucker Mitchell and Daniel Mateo each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Frisco had a doubleheader. In Game One, Jack Leiter retired one batter, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks. Michael Brewer allowed a solo home run in two innings, strking out two.

Luisangel Acuna was 4 for 5. Thomas Saggese had a single, a homer and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a pair of walks. Evan Carter had a walk.

In Game Two, Justin Slaten struck out three in a scoreless inning, lowering his ERA on the year to 1.54. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 3 with a homer. Thomas Saggese was 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a walk.

Frisco Game One box score

Frisco Game Two box score

For Round Rock, Cole Winn allowed a run in 3.2 IP, striking out four and walking four. Alex Speas threw 1.1 scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one. Ian Kennedy had a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Jonathan Hernandez struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Round Rock box score

And while I have not been doing ACL summaries, please note that Sebastian Walcott hit his fifth homer in nine games on Friday.

