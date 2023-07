Texas Rangers lineup for July 8, 2023 against the Washington Nationals: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Jake Irvin for the Nationals.

We have another game in Washington, and a win would clinch the series for the Rangers. A loss would be...well, it would be disappointing.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -200 favorites.