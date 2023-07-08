Andrew Heaney active, John King optioned

Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney was activated from the paternity list on Friday. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers optioned pitcher John King to AAA Round Rock.

Texas has had a number of pitchers who have had children this summer, with Heaney being the latest, welcoming twins into the world earlier this week. He is making the start this afternoon against the Washington Nationals.

John King, meanwhile, returns to Round Rock, where he will toil in a multi-inning relief role until he is needed in the majors again.