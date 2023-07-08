 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 90 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Washington Nationals

Is two in a row in the cards from DC?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Washington Nationals

Saturday, July 08, 2023, 3:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Nationals Park

LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Jake Irvin

Today's Lineups

RANGERS NATIONALS
Marcus Semien - 2B CJ Abrams - SS
Corey Seager - SS Lane Thomas - RF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jeimer Candelario - DH
Adolis Garcia - RF Joey Meneses - 1B
Josh Jung - 3B Keibert Ruiz - C
Jonah Heim - C Stone Garrett - LF
Travis Jankowski - LF Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
Ezequiel Duran - DH Luis Garcia - 2B
Leody Taveras - CF Alex Call - CF
Andrew Heaney - LHP Jake Irvin - RHP

Go Rangers!

