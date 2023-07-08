Game 90 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers @ Washington Nationals
Saturday, July 08, 2023, 3:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Nationals Park
LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Jake Irvin
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|NATIONALS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|CJ Abrams - SS
|Corey Seager - SS
|Lane Thomas - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jeimer Candelario - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Joey Meneses - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Jonah Heim - C
|Stone Garrett - LF
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
|Ezequiel Duran - DH
|Luis Garcia - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Alex Call - CF
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
|Jake Irvin - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...