Minor league update for 7/8/23

Gavin Collyer threw three shutout innings for Down East, striking out six and walking one.

Gleider Figuereo and Ian Moller each had a hit. Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 3 with a triple and a walk.

Down East box score

Hickory lost 16-1 so let’s just skip them.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking three.

Luisangela Acuna had a pair of hits. Thomas Saggese was 3 for 5 with a double. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard started for Round Rock, going two innings, allowing three solo home runs, walking two and striking out three. Daniel Robert struck out two in two shutout innings. Joe Barlow allowed three runs in an inning of work. Ryan Tepera struck out one and walked one in an inning. Jake Latz threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one. Chase Lee struck out three in 1.2 shutout innings.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 2 with a double, two stolen bases and two walks. J.P. Martinez was 4 for 5 with two doubles and a stolen base. Bubba Thompson was 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a double. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score