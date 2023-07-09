Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers lost to the Washington Nationals yesterday by a score of 8-3.

Shawn McFarland writes that Andrew Heaney continued a troubling recent trend of the Rangers starters having problems in the early innings.

Travis Jankowski has worked out pretty well for the Rangers so far this year.

Owen White retired all three batters he faced in the Futures Game yesterday.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs, and it leads off with a look at Rangers reliever Grant Anderson.