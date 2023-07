Texas Rangers lineup for July 9, 2023 against the Washington Nationals: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Patrick Corbin for the Nationals.

It is the last game of the first half for the Rangers. Let’s see if they can finish on a high note.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garver — C

Grossman — RF

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

11:35 a.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -210.