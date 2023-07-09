52-39 - Rangers pummeled on Peacock in first half finale loss to Washington

The Texas Rangers scored twice but the Washington Nationals scored seven runs.

Kind of embarrassing when you consider that the majority of the starting roster for the American League at the All-Star game later next week just lost a series to the Washington Nationals where the final two games weren’t even close.

All-Star break time.

Player of the Game: I’m sure starting right fielder Robbie Grossman did some good stuff but I did not watch the game because I do not subscribe to the service that carried it.

Up Next: See you later.