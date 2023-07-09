Minor league update for 7/9/23

Down East starter D.J. McCarty had his turntables going, allowing just one run in four innings, striking out two. Dylan MacLean struck out two in two shutout innings.

Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits, a pair of walks and three stolen bases. Danyer Cueva had a hit.

Hickory was rained out.

Dane Acker threw three shutout innings for Frisco, striking out three. Justin Slaten threw two shutout innings, striking out two and walking one. Antoine Kelly had a shutout inning.

Thomas Saggese homered. Evan Carter, Luisangel Acuna and Aaron Zavala had one hit apiece.

Alex Speas threw a scoreless inning for Round Rock, striking out two. Marc Church struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Yerry Rodriguez had a shutout inning with one K.

Justin Foscue had a hit and two walks. Dustin Harris had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson doubled. Sam Huff doubled. Blaine Crim had a homer, a double and a walk. J.P. Martinez was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

