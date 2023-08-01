Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that general manager Chris Young has thus far put the Texas Rangers in title contention without sacrificing the future.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers still have time to make some more trades before today’s deadline.

Zach Crizer writes that the Rangers needed to make moves to try to get over the Houston Astros hurdle.

Shawn McFarland takes a look at what the Rangers are getting with Sunday’s addition Jordan Montgomery.

Brian Reinhart writes that Max Scherzer might not be Cy Young-caliber anymore but he’ll be too stubborn to let the Rangers down.

Bradford Doolittle gives the Rangers a nice grade for their Montgomery, Chris Stratton trade.

Mark Feinsand ponders if Texas having any more moves in them will be one of the storylines of deadline day.

Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal’s Windup has thoughts on the Rangers overhauling their rotation.

And, Sarah Langs takes a look at what it means to be in first place to begin August, which the Rangers have (barely) accomplished.

Have a nice day!