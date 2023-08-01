 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates

The MLB Trade Deadline is 5 p.m. Central today. In this post we will update trades around the league over the course of the day.

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is today at 5:00 p.m. Central. There will be a bunch of moves over the course of the day around MLB. While any Texas Rangers deals will get their own post, I will update this post over the course of the day with other moves around MLB.

In the early action, Toronto is apparently on the verge of acquiring infielder Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Padres have apparently agreed on a deal to get Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi from the Pirates for a package led by starting pitching prospect Jackson Wolf. No ither details on other pieces as of yet.

Loading comments...