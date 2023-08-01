MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates

The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline is today at 5:00 p.m. Central. There will be a bunch of moves over the course of the day around MLB. While any Texas Rangers deals will get their own post, I will update this post over the course of the day with other moves around MLB.

In the early action, Toronto is apparently on the verge of acquiring infielder Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Padres have apparently agreed on a deal to get Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi from the Pirates for a package led by starting pitching prospect Jackson Wolf. No ither details on other pieces as of yet.