Texas Rangers lineup for August 1, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Jesse Scholtens for the ChiSox.
The Rangers start a three game set against the Chicago White Sox this evening. The trade deadline is a couple of hours away as I type this, and there have been no more Rangers deals today, but that could change.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Jankowski — LF
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Garver — C
Miller — DH
Duran — SS
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -210 favorites.
