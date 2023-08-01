Texas Rangers lineup for August 1, 2023 against the Chicago White Sox: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Jesse Scholtens for the ChiSox.

The Rangers start a three game set against the Chicago White Sox this evening. The trade deadline is a couple of hours away as I type this, and there have been no more Rangers deals today, but that could change.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Garver — C

Miller — DH

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -210 favorites.