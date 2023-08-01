Montgomery to start on Friday for Texas

Newly acquired starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will make his Texas Rangers debut on Friday, per Bruce Bochy (via the beats on Twitter). He will be following newly acquired starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who will be making his Rangers debut on Thursday in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Dane Dunning is apparently slated to start for the Rangers on Wednesday. No word on who starts Saturday, though that would presumably be Jon Gray, if he is healthy. Per the beats, Bochy says no decision has been made yet as to whether Martin Perez goes to the bullpen, or if the Rangers roll with a six man rotation for the time being.

The Rangers acquired Montgomery, along with relief pitcher Chris Stratton and international bonus pool money, on Sunday, in exchange for Thomas Saggese, T.K. Roby, and John King. Scherzer was acquired on Sunday, along with a truckload of cash to subsidize his salary, in exchange for Luisangel Acuna.