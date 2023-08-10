Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Max Scherzer got pretty hot on Tuesday night after a pitch clock violation to open the seventh inning, and had a heated conversation with umpire Dan Iassogna that Evan Grant calls “typical Scherzer intensity.”

The timeline for Jonah Heim’s return seems to be accelerating, with Heim expected to take batting practice this weekend and potentially being back in the lineup as early as Monday.

The Rangers are expected promote J.P. Martinez from AAA Round Rock ahead of this weekend’s series in San Francisco. Signed as an international free agent in 2018, he’s posted a .993 OPS in 2023.

Josh Jung underwent surgery to install a plate in his thumb to stabilize the fracture, and is expected to rejoin the team in Arlington to start the rehabilitation process.

Travis Jankowski has been great this year, though Evan Grant does point out his two weaknesses: left handed pitching and soft tissue injuries to his fragile muscles.

Jordan Montgomery had a good outing last night but you aren’t going to win many games win you don’t score any runs.