Filed under:

Minor league update for 8/9/23

Wyatt Langford continues to impress

By Adam J. Morris
Down East starter Aidan Curry allowed three runs in 2.2 IP, walking two. Kai Wynyard walk two and struck out one in 2.1 scoreless innings. Paul Bonzagni allowed a solo homer while striking out two and walking one in two innings.

Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 5 with a double. Anthony Gutierrez was 3 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases. Danyer Cueva was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Ian Moller was 3 for 5. Tommy Specht doubled.

Down East box score

Emiliano Teodo started for Hickory, allowing two runs in 2.2 IP, striking out six and walking one.

Wyatt Langford was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and a walk. Cam Cauley had a pair of hits and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Matt Bush struck out one in a scoreless inning for Frisco.

Evan Carter had a hit and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Glenn Otto went 2.1 IP, striking out five and walking three while allowing one run. Danny Duffy allowed a hit, a run and three walks in 0.1 IP. Mar Church allowed a pair of runs in 1.1 IP, striking out two and walking two. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two and walked two while allowing a run in two innings. Jake Latz threw 1.1 scoreless. Ian Kennedy allowed a solo home run in 1.2 IP.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of walks. Blaine Crim was 3 for 4 with a double. Justin Foscue had a double and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of singles.

Round Rock box score

