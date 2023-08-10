Minor league update for 8/9/23

Down East starter Aidan Curry allowed three runs in 2.2 IP, walking two. Kai Wynyard walk two and struck out one in 2.1 scoreless innings. Paul Bonzagni allowed a solo homer while striking out two and walking one in two innings.

Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 5 with a double. Anthony Gutierrez was 3 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases. Danyer Cueva was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Ian Moller was 3 for 5. Tommy Specht doubled.

Down East box score

Emiliano Teodo started for Hickory, allowing two runs in 2.2 IP, striking out six and walking one.

Wyatt Langford was 3 for 3 with a double, a homer and a walk. Cam Cauley had a pair of hits and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Matt Bush struck out one in a scoreless inning for Frisco.

Evan Carter had a hit and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Glenn Otto went 2.1 IP, striking out five and walking three while allowing one run. Danny Duffy allowed a hit, a run and three walks in 0.1 IP. Mar Church allowed a pair of runs in 1.1 IP, striking out two and walking two. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two and walked two while allowing a run in two innings. Jake Latz threw 1.1 scoreless. Ian Kennedy allowed a solo home run in 1.2 IP.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of walks. Blaine Crim was 3 for 4 with a double. Justin Foscue had a double and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of singles.

Round Rock box score