Minor league update for 8/10/23

Another day of minor league updates

By Adam J. Morris
2021 13th rounder Thomas Ireland made his full season debut as Down East’s starter, throwing three shutout innings, walking two and striking out two. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Anthony Gutierrez had a single, a walk and a stolen base. Quincy Scott was 3 for 4. Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 4 with a double. Danyer Cueva doubled.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich threw a shutout inning for Hickory, walking tow and striking out one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Wyatt Langford was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Tucker Mitchell was 3 for 4 with a home run. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 5 with a double.

Hickory box score

Justin Slaten faced six batters for Frisco, and struck out all six of them. Antoine Kelly struck out one in a scoreless inning of work.

Evan Carter tripled. Aaron Zavala walked.

Frisco box score

Jonathan Hernandez struck out all three batters he faced for Round Rock. Alex Speas had a scoreless inning, walking one.

Davis Wendzel walked four times and homered. Justin Foscue had a hit. Bubba Thompson was 2 for 5 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score

