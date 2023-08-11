Minor league update for 8/10/23

2021 13th rounder Thomas Ireland made his full season debut as Down East’s starter, throwing three shutout innings, walking two and striking out two. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless inning.
Anthony Gutierrez had a single, a walk and a stolen base. Quincy Scott was 3 for 4. Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 4 with a double. Danyer Cueva doubled.
Larson Kindreich threw a shutout inning for Hickory, walking tow and striking out one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in a scoreless inning.
Wyatt Langford was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Tucker Mitchell was 3 for 4 with a home run. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 5 with a double.
Justin Slaten faced six batters for Frisco, and struck out all six of them. Antoine Kelly struck out one in a scoreless inning of work.
Evan Carter tripled. Aaron Zavala walked.
Jonathan Hernandez struck out all three batters he faced for Round Rock. Alex Speas had a scoreless inning, walking one.
Davis Wendzel walked four times and homered. Justin Foscue had a hit. Bubba Thompson was 2 for 5 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.
