Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.
The Rangers were off yesterday.
Evan Grant writes about Bruce Bochy’s return to San Francisco, the place where he won three World Series and caught a bunch of fish.
Shawn McFarland takes a look at the strength of schedule remaining for AL West contenders.
Fangraphs’ Jay Jaffe writes about the Rangers losing Josh Jung at a less-than-ideal time.
And MLB Pipeline released its new re-ranking of baseball’s top 100 prospects yesterday.
That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series in San Francisco tonight vs. the Giants with Jon Gray on the hill for Texas.
Have a nice day. :)
