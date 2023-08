Texas Rangers lineup for August 11, 2023 against the San Francisco Giants: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Scott Alexander for the Giants.

Texas takes on the Giants of San Francisco tonight. J.P. Martinez makes his major league debut.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — C

Martinez — LF

Duran — DH

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

9:15 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -115 favorites.