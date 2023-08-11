Jankowski to paternity list, Martinez up

Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski has been placed on the paternity list, the team announced today. To take his place on the active roster the Rangers have purchased the contract of outfielder J.P. Martinez from AAA Round Rock. To make room for Martinez on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have designated outfielder Bubba Thompson for assignment.

Martinez is up for the next few days, although he could possibly stay up once Jankowski returns if the team opts to send Jonathan Ornelas, who was added when Josh Jung went on the injured list, back to AAA. The 27 year old has slashed .312/.427/.565 in 67 games for Round Rock this year, with 33 steals in 37 attempts.

Thompson, meanwhile, will be placed on waivers. The Rangers’ first rounder in 2017 made the Opening Day roster, but slashed just .170/.237/.283 in 60 major league plate appearances. He put up just a 740 OPS for Round Rock this year.