69-47 - Rangers go back-to-back to best Giants 2-1 in opener

The Texas Rangers scored twice while the San Francisco Giants scored one run.

The Rangers had a day off to stew about the fact that they were shut out by the 2023 Oakland A’s in Wednesday’s finale from the East Bay. However, in tonight’s battle across the Bay Bridge, Texas was still having issues plating runs as they ran their scoreless streak to 15 innings dating back to a run scored in the 8th inning back on Tuesday.

It took until the 6th inning tonight, but the Rangers finally broke through as Nathaniel Lowe sent a solo shot to McCovey Cove and then Mitch Garver followed that up with a solo home run of his own one pitch later.

That would do it for the scoring until the Giants were gifted a run in the 9th as a pitchers’ duel unfolded in the opener of a rematch between the 2010 World Series teams.

Like that World Series, it was Bruce Bochy’s team that came out a winner thanks in part to superior starting pitching.

Player of the Game: Even if the bats were having a louder evening, the best player tonight was starter Jon Gray who produced a line of 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 7 K on an ultra efficient 87 pitches to give the Rangers one of his best outings in weeks.

Since the now infamous 1-0 complete game loss to St. Louis, Gray has been more down than up in a rollercoaster couple of months but this was an excellent showing when the Rangers needed one. More of these, please!

Up Next: The Rangers and Giants are back at it tomorrow with LHP Andrew Heaney set to take the mound for Texas opposing RHP Alex Cobb for San Francisco Giants.

The Saturday evening first pitch from Oracle Park is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT and the telecast will return to BS Southwest for your viewing pleasure.