Minor league update for 8/11/23

Down East starter Joseph Montalvo allowed 6 runs in 4.1 IP, striking out five and walking one. 2023 4th rounder Skylar Hales made his full season debut and gave up a walk off two run homer.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer and a stolen base. Danyer Cueva had a hit. Ian Moller and Tommy Specht each drew walks.

Down East box score

Winston Santos started for Hickory, allowing three runs in five innings, striking out six and walking one. Gavin Collyer struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Tucker MItchell homered. Cam Cauley was 1 for 3 with two walks. Daniel Mateo had a hit and a pair of stolen bases. Cody Freeman doubled.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Dane Acker threw 4.1 shutout innings, striking out five and walking three. Michael Brewer struck out three in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly struck out the only batter he faced.

Evan Carter walked and stole a base.

Frisco box score

Zak Kent started for Round Rock, allowing a solo homer and striking out two in three innings. Cole Winn threw 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking three. Jake Latz struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Dustin Harris homered.

Round Rock box score