Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers defeated the Giants last night off a strong performance from starting pitcher Jon Gray.

Kennedi Landry writes about Bruce Bochy’s long-awaited return to the Bay.

Evan Grant has more on the win and asks if the Rangers might end up benefitting from the Jonah Heim injury when all’s said and done.

Grant also writes about the debut of J.P. Martinez, who walked and struck out.

Speaking of, Jeff Wilson writes that what’s good for the JPM is not good for the Bubba Thompson.

Elsewhere Nathaniel Lowe sheds some light on what it’s like working with a psycho.

And MLB Pipeline lists the prospect from each team that made the biggest leap in their top 100 re-ranking.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the Giants again tonight at 8:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!