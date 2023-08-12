Ryder Ryan made his major league debut

Pitcher Ryder Ryan, who spent a couple of years in the Texas Rangers’ minor league system after being acquired as the player to be named later from the New York Mets in the Todd Frazier trade, made his major league debut Friday for the Seattle Mariners. Ryan pitched the eighth inning of the Mariners’ 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, striking out two, walking one and allowing no runs.

Ryan, a 28 year old righthanded reliever, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Round Rock. After putting up a 5.60 ERA in 38 appearances in 2021, he improved to a 3.64 ERA in 47 appearances in 2022, though his K rate dropped slightly and his walk rate rose slightly. He was a minor league free agent at season’s end, and ended up signing a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners purchased his contract on August 3 and then optioned him, which would seem to suggest he had an out in his contract he was going to exercise if he wasn’t added to the 40 man roster.

The Mariners called Ryan up to the active roster on August 8. He had put up a 3.54 ERA in 40.2 IP over 33 outings for Tacoma, the Mariners’ AAA club, with 40 Ks against 15 walks.

Congrats to Ryan on making it to the Show.