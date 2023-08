Texas Rangers lineup for August 12, 2023 against the San Francisco Giants: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Alex Cobb for the Giants.

Texas and San Francisco square off again tonight, after last night’s nailbiter. J.P. Martinez is getting another start in left field.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — C

Martinez — LF

Duran — DH

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

8:05 p.m. Central start time. Giants are -125 favorites.