Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants last night by a score of 9-3.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about Andrew Heaney having dealt with a cold earlier in the week, which factored into Bruce Bochy’s decision to pull him with just one out in the second inning.

Josh Jung’s main goal for the rest of the regular season is to get back ahead of schedule.

Speaking of getting back ahead of schedule, Jonah Heim could be returning to the active roster as soon as...possibly today?

Despite the second half injuries, the Rangers’ playoff odds have increased significantly since the All Star Break.

Evan Grant writes that Chris Young is still confident in the future of Jack Leiter, though his work on his mechanical issues has made Leiter more of a long term project.

At Fangraphs, David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column.