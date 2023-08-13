Minor league update for 8/12/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, allowing a run in 2.1 IP, striking out four.

Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo homered. Danyer Cueva and Tommy Specht had a hit. Jojo Blackmon had a pair of hits and a walk. Ian Moller was 3 for 5. Quincy Scott was 4 for 5.

Hickory got rained out. They will play two on Sunday.

Robby Ahlstrom threw a shutout inning for Frisco, striking out two. Evan Carter had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock starter Cody Bradford got rocked, allowing seven runs on ten hits, including a homer, in four innings, walking one and striking out three. Chase Lee and Kyle Cody each threw two shutout innings, striking out three apiece. Alex Speas walked one in a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Dustin Harris had a hit and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit. Blaine Crim was 2 for 5 with a double.

