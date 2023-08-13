Texas Rangers lineup for August 13, 2023 against the San Francisco Giants: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Logan Webb for the Giants.

Texas looks to sweep the hated Giants of San Francisco this afternoon. Adolis Garcia gets a half day off as the DH, while Jonah Heim makes his return to the lineup and will be behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Heim — C

Martinez — RF

Duran — LF

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Giants are -130 favorites.