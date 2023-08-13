Texas Rangers lineup for August 13, 2023 against the San Francisco Giants: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Logan Webb for the Giants.
Texas looks to sweep the hated Giants of San Francisco this afternoon. Adolis Garcia gets a half day off as the DH, while Jonah Heim makes his return to the lineup and will be behind the plate.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — DH
Heim — C
Martinez — RF
Duran — LF
Smith — 3B
Taveras — CF
3:05 p.m. Central start time. Giants are -130 favorites.
Loading comments...