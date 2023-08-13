70-48 - Bats go quiet by the Bay as Rangers fall 3-2 in 10

The Texas Rangers scored two runs while the San Francisco Giants scored thrice in ten innings.

Lame.

Player of the Game: Dane Dunning is suddenly a strikeout pitcher with swing and miss stuff. Who saw that coming? After a subpar K/9 rate of 5.77 in the first half of the season, Dunning is now sitting at 6.84 on the year after an 11 K performance against Chicago two weeks ago and now a new career high 12 Ks today against the Giants.

Dunning 23 swings and misses, a career high and bested only by Jon Gray’s 24 back in June for most all season by a Ranger. In August alone, Dunning is striking out well over a third of the hitters he’s facing.

Dane Dunning's 4 Consecutive Ks.



9Ks thru 5 pic.twitter.com/CaATffnHUn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 13, 2023

A solo home run off the bat of Michael Conforto in the 2nd inning marred an otherwise fantastic outing. Dunning finished the day with a line of 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 12 K and barely escaped an undeserved loss in a game the Rangers would lose anyway.

Up Next: The Rangers head back home to next open a series against the Angels with RHP Max Scherzer set to pitch for Texas opposite LHP Patrick Sandoval for Anaheim.

The Monday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be viewable via BS Southwest.