Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant offers up some takeaways for the Texas Rangers from Sunday’s finale in San Francisco.

Kennedi Landry writes that a career-best outing from Dane Dunning was ultimately wasted as the Rangers failed to complete the sweep.

Grant writes that the Rangers enjoyed their first winning road trip since May, but a walk-off loss in the finale soured things at the end.

Jeff Wilson notes that it’s been a year since the Rangers ditched Chris Woodward which eventually led them down the path of new leadership and a return to contention in 2023.

Grant writes that it’s Heim Time again but now the tricky part comes from how to pair the swift return of Jonah Heim with the resurgence of Mitch Garver’s bat.

And, Manny Randhawa checks out the predicted All-MLB Team favorites where the Rangers are well represented.

