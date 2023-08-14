Minor league update for 8/13/23

For Down East, Paul Bonzagni went 1.1 scoreless innings.

Quincy Scott had three hits and a walk. Jojo Blackmon had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases. Tommy Specht had a hit and a stolen base. Zion Bannister had two walks and three stolen bases.

Down East box score

Nick Lockhart started Game One for Hickory, retiring just one batter while allowing four hits on three walks and two hits, including a homer. Maximo Acosta homered.

Gavin Collyer started Game Two, throwing two shutout innings. Larson Kindreich allowed three runs in 1.1 IP on three Ks and three walks. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa retired the one batter he faced.

Tyler Langford was 1 for 3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell was lifted in the middle of his first at bat due to an injury. Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Cody Freeman was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.

Hickory Game One box score

Hickory Game Two box score

For Frisco, Ryan Garcia allowed two runs in two innings, striking out three, walking one and giving up a homer. Justin Slaten allowed a solo homer in 1.1 IP, striking out two. Matt Bush struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala had a pair of hits. Evan Carter had a double, two walks and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

Yerry Rodriguez started for Round Rock, striking out two and allowing a solo home run. Glenn Otto went three innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing a run. Daniel Robert allowed two runs in 1.2 IP, striking out two and walking one. Ian Kennedy allowed two runs in 1.1 IP. Jake Latz threw a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel homered and walked. Justin Foscue had a hit and a stolen base. Dustin Harris had a hit.

Round Rock box score