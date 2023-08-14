Wander Franco placed on restricted list

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list, the team announced today. This is due to certain social media posts about Franco that were made on Sunday. MLB is reportedly investigating the situation as well.

Franco put out an Instagram Live in which he apparently denied the allegations, which, based on what Franco is saying, appear to be that he is involved in a relationship with a minor.

The reports indicate that the Rays and Franco agreed to his being placed on the restricted list. This move removes Franco from the Rays’ roster, allowing him to be replaced while he is on the list.

The 22 year old Franco is in his third season with the Rays. He made the All Star team for the first time in 2023, and is currently slashing .281/.344/.475 on the year, with a 5.4 bWAR. The Rays are in second place in the American League East, three games behind the Baltimore Orioles.