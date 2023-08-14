Jankowski activated, Ornelas optioned

The Texas Rangers have activated outfielder Travis Jankowski from the paternity list, the team announced today. To make room for Jankowski on the active roster, the Rangers optioned infielder Jonathan Ornelas to AAA Round Rock.

Jankowski’s return today was expected, with the only question being how the Rangers would open up a spot on the active roster for him. The Rangers purchased the contract of outfielder J.P. Martinez when Jankowski went on the paternity list. However, Martinez was solid in three starts in San Francisco over the weekend, and it appears Texas will be giving him a more extended look.

Ornelas was called up on August 7 to take the place of Josh Jung when Jung went on the injured list. Ornelas is primarily a shortstop but also has played second base, third base and the outfield, which gave the Rangers a degree of defensive flexibility, particularly with Corey Seager having just been activated from the injured list. Ornelas appeared in just two games, pinch running once and coming in to play shortstop once after Mitch Garver pinch hit for Josh Smith.