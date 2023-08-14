Texas Rangers lineup for August 14, 2023 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.
Texas returns home after a successful road trip and faces off against the hated Angels of Anaheim. Mitch Garver is back behind the plate for Scherzer, and J.P. Martinez gets another start.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Garver — C
Duran — 3B
Grossman — DH
Martinez — LF
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.
