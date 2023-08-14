Texas Rangers lineup for August 14, 2023 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.

Texas returns home after a successful road trip and faces off against the hated Angels of Anaheim. Mitch Garver is back behind the plate for Scherzer, and J.P. Martinez gets another start.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — C

Duran — 3B

Grossman — DH

Martinez — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.