71-48 - Scherzer shoves as Rangers claim opener over Anaheim 12-0

The Texas Rangers scored twelve runs while the Anaheim Angels were held scoreless.

Feels good to enjoy an easy win after a heartbreaker in the San Francisco finale.

Feels good to watch the Rangers beat the Angels anytime, but especially in a homestand-opener with Texas trying to continue their trek back to October baseball while helping to bury the all-in Halos.

Feels good to see every member of the batting order contribute with at least a hit or walk after a bit of a dry spell out west.

Feels good to see El Bombi hit No. 30 on the year as part of 13 hits and eight walks from a relentless Rangers’ lineup.

Feels good to watch a blowout victory at The Shed while the out of town scoreboard keeps flashing that the Astros had already suffered a loss.

A three and a half game lead in the American League West — Texas’ largest since July 20 — feels good.

Player of the Game: We were told that the Rangers were getting a Max Scherzer that had lost a few steps on his way to his eventual stop in Cooperstown. Well, tonight, Scherzer was the vintage model as he tossed seven innings and allowed just an infield single while walking zero and striking out 11 batters in exactly 100 pitches.

As had been hoped, perhaps suddenly being back in a pennant chase would awaken the madness within, but if this is the Scherzer that the Rangers are getting, it’s a game changer.

Up Next: It’s a battle of the trade deadline acquisitions with LHP Jordan Montgomery set to pitch for Texas against RHP Lucas Giolito for Anaheim.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be televised via BS Southwest.