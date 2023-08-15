Thoughts on a 12-0 Rangers win

Rangers 12, Angels 0
- So much for a hangover after Sunday’s loss.
- That was a one hitter for the Rangers, the second time this season they held an opponent to just one hit. And the Angels managed just two baserunners in the game, both in the second inning, when Mike Moustakas led off with a single and Hunter Renfroe drew a one out walk. Matt Thaiss followed that up by smoking a line drive that was caught by Marcus Semien, who flipped to first to double off Renfroe.
- Inning over. And the Rangers retired the next 21 batters in a row after that.
- Max Scherzer went seven innings, which is a bit surprising simply because he needed 40 pitches to get through the first two innings. Scherzer needed just 60 pitches to get through the next five innings, though, before turning the game over to Martin Perez.
- Perez, incidentally, needed just thirteen pitches to retire the final six Angels hitters, because by that point the Angels hitters were just ready to go home.
- Scherzer fanned a season high 11 batters, and generated 20 swings and misses from Angels hitters.
- Scherzer allowed three runs in his very first inning of work as a Ranger. Since then he has allowed one run in 19 innings.
- The Rangers chased Angels starter Patrick Sandoval early, with Sandoval departing at 83 pitches with two outs in the third. Sandoval could have been knocked out earlier, as Texas loaded the bases in the first but didn’t score.
- Texas also left the bases loaded in the third, though by that point they had scored three runs in the inning already and were up 5-0, so it wasn’t cause for much fretting.
- Every Ranger starter had a hit except for Ezequiel Duran, who did draw a walk. Every Ranger starter had a run scored except for Leody Taveras. The Rangers also got to face a position player who was pitching in the eighth, and we know that’s a good indicator.
- It had the feel of an early season Rangers game. Lots of runs scored, everyone in the lineup contributing, taking a double digit lead, forcing the other team to wave the white flag and have a non-pitcher pitch the last inning.
- Much fun when the team is clicking.
- Max Scherzer topped out at 95.7 mph on his fastball, averaging 94.3 mph. Martin Perez hit 94.1 mph with his sinker.
- Corey Seager had a 110.5 mph line out and a 109.6 mph double. Nathaniel Lowe had a 104.9 mph single. Adolis Garcia had a 104.6 mph home run and a 101.2 mph ground out. Robbie Grossman had a 101.5 mph double. Mitch Garver had a 101.2 mph double.
- Rangers win, Astros lose, the lead in the West is 3.5 games. Huzzah!
