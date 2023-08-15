Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Texas Rangers may have left a few wins out west last week but it was overall a successful road trip.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers opened their homestand with a win thanks to some vintage Max Scherzer.

Drew Davison notes that Scherzer delivered an 11 K, shutout performance over seven innings in the blowout win over Anaheim.

It almost feels like an afterthought after Scherzer mowed down the Angels but Peter Rauterkus writes that the Rangers also scored 12 runs thanks to a patient night at the plate.

Matt Fisher checks out what to expect from the rest of this series against the division rival Angels.

McFarland writes about the Rangers suddenly having a wealth of catching options with Jonah Heim back.

Theo DeRosa checks in on the Cy Young race where Nathan Eovaldi is still a contender but will need to get back on the mound soon to enhance his case.

McFarland notes that J.P. Martinez providing a spark on the West Coast kept him on the roster even with Travis Jankowski back from paternity leave.

And, Wyatt Langford’s power and Sebastian Walcott’s arm at shortstop are among the top tools in the minors in Jim Callis’ midseason update.

Have a nice day!