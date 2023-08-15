Texas Rangers sign Josh Harrison to minor league deal

The Texas Rangers have signed veteran infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league deal, it has been announced today. Harrison will reportedly be joining the AAA Round Rock Express.

This is a depth signing for the Rangers. With Josh Jung on the injured list, the organization’s upper level infield depth could use some shoring up, so that if something happens to Corey Seager or Ezequiel Duran or Josh Smith, there is someone available.

Harrison, 35, was recently released by the Philadelphia Phillies after slashing .204/.263/.291 for them in 114 plate appearances over 40 games this season while playing second base and third base. Harrison put up a 687 OPS for the White Sox in 2022. He first debuted in 2011 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and was a regular for them in the mid-teens, earning a pair of All Star berths and finishing 9th in the MVP balloting in the National League in 2014.