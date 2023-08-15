 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas Rangers lineup for August 15, 2023

Jordan Montgomery faces the Angels

By Adam J. Morris
Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for August 15, 2023 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito for the Angels.

The Rangers go up against the Angels and their relatively new starting pitcher, Lucas Giolito. Jonah Heim is behind the plate, Mitch Garver is at DH, and Leody Taveras is getting the day off.

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Martinez — CF

Duran — 3B

Jankowski — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.

