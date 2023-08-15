 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 120 Game Day Thread - Anaheim Angels @ Texas Rangers

Trying to secure a series against the Halos

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Anaheim Angels @ Texas Rangers

Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Lucas Giolito vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery

Today's Lineups

ANGELS RANGERS
Luis Rengifo - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
Shohei Ohtani - DH Corey Seager - SS
Brandon Drury - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
C.J. Cron - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Randal Grichuk - LF Mitch Garver - DH
Hunter Renfroe - RF Jonah Heim - C
Eduardo Escobar - 3B J.P. Martinez - CF
Chad Wallach - C Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Jordyn Adams - CF Travis Jankowski - LF
Lucas Giolito - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

Go Rangers!

