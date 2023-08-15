Game 120 Game Day Thread - Anaheim Angels @ Texas Rangers

Anaheim Angels @ Texas Rangers
Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Lucas Giolito vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery
Today's Lineups
|ANGELS
|RANGERS
|Luis Rengifo - SS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Brandon Drury - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|C.J. Cron - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Randal Grichuk - LF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|J.P. Martinez - CF
|Chad Wallach - C
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Jordyn Adams - CF
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Lucas Giolito - RHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
Go Rangers!
