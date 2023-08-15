72-48 - Seager swats as Rangers take over against Angels 7-3

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Anaheim Angels scored three runs.

In a battle between deadline acquisition arms, the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery got the better of the Angels and Lucas Giolito, a nice and tidy summary of how August has gone for both teams.

While Montgomery gave the Rangers six innings of one-run ball on six hits, zero walks, and nine strikeouts, Giolito allowed four runs in his six innings of work.

With the Texas bullpen up to the task of preserving the lead, the Rangers secured a series win ahead of tomorrow’s finale. The win also allowed the Rangers to maintain their pace with the best mark through 120 games in franchise history, a game ahead of the 1999 AL West winners.

Player of the Game: If the Babe Ruthian alien in the other dugout simply didn’t exist, we’d be talking about Corey Seager’s impending MVP award, even after missing 40 games.

Tonight, Seager went 3-for-5 and did damage with those three hits as he smacked two homers and drove in two more runs with a bases loaded single. All told, Seager scored twice and collected five RBI as he overtook Ohtani with a 1.076 OPS on the year.

Up Next: The Rangers will have another shot at a sweep tomorrow night with RHP Jon Gray set to go for Texas against LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

The Wednesday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.