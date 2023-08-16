Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Monday saw Max Scherzer run afoul of the pitch clock once again, although he didn’t rage out this time.

Buggy whip manufacturer Bally Sports will retain the Rangers broadcast rights through 2023 and push the inevitable direct-to-consumer streaming of Ranger games further into the future.

The Rangers have added depth at third base by signing 13 year veteran Josh Harrison to a minor league deal. Harrison was recently designated for assignment and then released by Philadelphia as they made roster moves to clear a spot for Michael Lorenzen.

Leody Taveras is trying to get Wally Pipp’ed by J.P. Martinez, though Wally Pipp was just injured an not in a month long slump.

We come not to praise Shohei Ohtani but to hope he goes somewhere outside the AL West.

Martin Perez is being a good soldier but he’s not necessarily a happy good soldier.

Nathan Eovaldi is progressing in his rehabilitation of a strained forearm and is on track to return when rosters expand September 1.

While the Rangers offense has been offering the competition a pounding, the rotation has been nails in August.

Corey Seager returned from the disabled list like a man on a mission, hitting 7 homers in 11 games.