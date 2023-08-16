Thoughts on a 7-3 Rangers win

Rangers 7, Angels 3
- And the Rangers continue to roll.
- That’s a game to feel good about, right? The Rangers trade deadline rental starting pitching acquisition outdueled the trade deadline rental starting pitching acquisition by the division rival. The offense did some banging. Everyone goes home happy.
- This was Jordan Montgomery’s third start for the Rangers, and he’s been remarkably consistent. Six innings in each outing, one run allowed in this game and two runs allowed in the other two games. Either six or seven hits allowed, either 0 or 1 walks allowed.
- Montgomery did strike out nine Angels hitters, which tied his season high, which he accomplished in his second start of the season for the Cardinals.
- He threw his sinker, changeup, curve and fastball in almost equal amounts, but his change and curve were especially effective. He generated six whiffs with his changeup and seven with his curve, got a pair of called strikes with each, and Angels hitters generally didn’t get good wood on either of the pitches when they did make contact.
- Montgomery was at just 91 pitches and probably could have gone deeper, but then pen was rested so Bruce Bochy went with his preferred 7-8 combo of Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman. Added runs in the eighth apparently led Bochy to go with Chris Stratton for the ninth instead of Will Smith. Stratton gave up a two run homer, retired a couple of batters, and then Smith was brought in to face the lefty-swinging Matt Thaiss to end the game.
- Corey Seager continues to amaze. A 3 for 5 night, a pair of homers, 5 RBIs. He’s now slashing .350/.410/.666 on the year. Despite missing 40+ games due to injuries, Seager is fourth among position players in the A.L. in bWAR, with 5.3.
- The three players ahead of Seager are Shohei Ohtani, at 5.4, Wander Franco, at 5.5...and Seager’s double play partner Marcus Semien, at 5.5.
- Not bad.
- Corey Seager had home runs with exit velocities of 107.4 mph and 101.4 mph, and also had a 101.6 mph ground out. Mitch Garver had a 105.6 mph double. Nathaniel Lowe had a 105.2 mph single. Jonah Heim had a 104.0 mph single. Ezequiel Duran had a 102.7 mph single. J.P. Martinez had a 102.2 mph single. Adolis Garcia had a 100.2 mph GIDP.
- Jordan Montgomery topped out at 95.0 mph with his sinker. Josh Sborz hit 96.7 mph with his fastball. Aroldis Chapman reached 102.8 mph with his sinker. Chris Stratton touched 94.1 mph with his fastball. Will Smith threw four sliders, the fastest of which is 80.2 mph.
- Still in first place, still 3.5 games up, and with a chance to sweep on Wednesday.
