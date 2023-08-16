Minor league update for 8/15/23

Wood Ducks pitcher Dylan MacLean struck out four in 5.1 IP, allowing one run. Adrian Rodriguez struck out one and walked one in 0.2 scoreless innings.

Anthony Gutierrez doubled and stole a base. Quincy Scott was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Emiliano Teodo started for Hickory, throwing five shutout innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Abi Ortiz doubled. Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a homer. Wyatt Langford walked.

Hickory box score

For Frisco, Michael Brewer allowed two runs in 0.2 IP. Evan Carter was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala doubled.

Frisco box score

Alex Speas started for Round Rock, throwing two shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Scott Engler allowed two runs in an inning, walking one, striking out two and allowing a homer. Marc Church struck out three in two scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez struck out four in two scoreless innings. Chase Lee struck out two and walked one while allowing a run in an inning of work. Jake Latz threw a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Jonathan Ornelas was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk. Blaine Crim was 2 for 4 with a double. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score