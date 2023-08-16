Rangers place three in McDaniel’s updated top 50

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has released his updated midseason top 50 prospect list, and the Texas Rangers are well represented, with three prospects making the cut.

2023 first rounder Wyatt Langford checks in at #6 overall, with fellow first rounders Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes at 7 and 8. McDaniel does note that this is the order that he had them pre-draft, but that it is a three-way coin flip, and you could put the three in any order.

Evan Carter is #14 on the list, between Adael Amador the Rockies and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs. Carter has pretty well solidified himself as a top 20 prospect in MLB at this point, even with the tremendous top tier of draftees from 2023 that are now in the mix.

Finally, Sebastian Walcott comes in at #38 on the list. Its an aggressive ranking for a player who only turned 17 in March, and he’s slowed down after his white hot start in the Arizona Complex League (he’s now at .287/.343/.558 stateside), but the tools are extremely loud.